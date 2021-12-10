e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai: Tanzania-returnee tests positive for Omicron variant in Dharavi
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:30 PM IST

Watch: CDS General Bipin Rawat laid to final rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute; their daughters Kritika and Tarini perform last rites

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.
FPJ Web Desk
Last rites of CDS Bipin Rawat and wife | Photo: ANI

Last rites of CDS Bipin Rawat and wife | Photo: ANI

Advertisement

The country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat laid to final rest with full military honours in Delhi today.

As per protocol, General Rawat was accorded a 17-gun salute at his funeral where 800 service personnel were in attendance.

Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites.

Advertisement

The mortal remains of CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment.

Advertisement

In a sombre ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led last respects to the soldiers killed in the IAF’s Mi-17 helicopter crash.

General Rawat, along with his wife and 11 armed forces personnel, died in an Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, NSA Ajit Doval and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the many leaders who paid their last respects to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat at their residence in New Delhi on Friday.

Locals in Tamil Nadu chanted Bharat Mata ki Jai as the ambulances carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other armed forces personnel passed by on Thursday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 05:30 PM IST
Advertisement