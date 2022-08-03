WATCH: Caught on camera, woman abducted from her house by 15 men in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

Photo: Twitter/ screen grab

In an incident caught on camera in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday, a woman was reportedly kidnapped by 15 men from her residence.

The abduction was caught on CCTV installed outside the house, where a group of 15 men can be seen breaking down the front door and barging into the house and moments later dragging the woman out.

The group of men also allegedly threatened the family members using knives and other sharp weapons.

However, they were arrested by the police and the woman was rescued the same night.

Mayiladuthurai Police, who were notified, immediately formed a search team, and the car was tracked down on the National Highway. The team then arrested the accused and his two associates and rescued the woman.

The main accused, identified as Vigneshwaran (34), had befriended the woman and began stalking and tried to abduct her on July 12, but she managed to escape and informed the police.

Following the complaint, the police caught Vigneshwaran, but he was released later after the police warned him and took a written statement.

