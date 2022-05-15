WATCH: Borolia river in Assam's Tamulpur district washes away a bamboo bridge

Three people, including a woman, died in landslide incidents in the Haflong area in Dima Hasao district as Assam has been hit by the first wave of floods this year, the state's disaster management authority said on Sunday, ANI reported.

Meanwhile, a video shared by the news agency ANI on Twitter shows a bamboo bridge being washed away amid a heavy flood in the Borolia river in Tamulpur district.

Notably, around 25,000 people across six districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods in the state this year. Three people including a woman died in landslide incidents in the Haflong area in the Dima Hasao district on Saturday.

Following incessant rains in Assam and neighbouring states of Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh, in the past couple of days, the water level of several rivers is gradually increasing and the water in the Kopili river is flowing above the danger level mark.

According to the flood reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), till May 14, a total of 24,681 people in 94 villages in six districts - Cachar, Dhemaji, Hojai, Karbi Anglong West, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metro) have been affected in the first spell of the flood.

(with ANI inputs)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 09:47 PM IST