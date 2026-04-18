Watch: BJP's Aparna Yadav Burns Congress, SP Flags To Protest Women’s Reservation Bill Defeat

Lucknow: BJP leader and State Women’s Commission Vice-President Aparna Yadav on Friday reportedly burned the flags of the Indian National Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Referring to late BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Yadav said, “It’s a dark night; the sun will rise and the lotus will bloom again,” as reported by Aaj Tak. A video has surfaced on social media showing Yadav and her supporters burning the flags in front of the state assembly.

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"What has happened in Parliament, where this Bill was not passed, demonstrates opposition to women's dignity. The opposition has exposed its true face, and women of the country will never forgive them," she said as quoted by news agency PTI.

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“This happened in 1996, 1998, 2003 and now again in 2026. Their real face is anti women, and they do not want women from ordinary families to come forward, but only promote their own families,” she added.

She also called it a dark night and said that she was protesting against such a mindset, which reflects the mentality of Dushasan and Duryodhan, by burning their flags and lighting the flame of women’s dignity.

About The Bills

The Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill aimed to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha from the existing 543 to 816, to accommodate 33 per cent reservation for women. While 298 members voted in favour of the legislation, 230 MPs voted against it.

The bill was defeated because, out of the 528 members who voted, it required 352 votes to secure a two-thirds majority.

Two other bills, including one on delimitation and increasing the number of seats in the lower house, were not put to a vote after the first one failed, with the Centre stating that they were “intrinsically linked” to the women’s reservation legislation.