Watch: BJP leader Vijay Jolly thrown out of Asia Pacific Summit in Cambodia

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Jolly was thrown out by security personnel at the Asia Pacific Summit in Cambodia on Tuesday after he tried to disrupt the speech by Pakistan National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri on Kashmir issue.

Jolly, a former member of the Delhi Assembly, was enraged when the speaker began to talk about the human rights violations in Kashmir following the abrogation of the region’s special constitutional status in August. "Kashmir is not the issue of this summit...This is not right," the irate BJP member said.

The security personnel then got hold of Jolly and took him out of the conference held in Peace Palace in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The video was shared by the official handle of Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party. "Today, world can witness RSS’s true face reflecting in Modi’s govt of so called Largest secular democracy. A govt which can’t even tolerate hearing the word ‘Kashmir’ at an intl forum; imagine what atrocities they are inflicting upon Kashmiris for past 100 days," the party wrote.