Watch: BJP Leader Madhavi Latha Recites ‘Durga Stuti’ At Delhi Airport’s Prayer Room As Muslim Women 'Offer Namaz'

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New Delhi: Controversial Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from Hyderabad, Madhavi Latha, is again trending on social media. A video of her is making the rounds. The video shows her entering the female prayer room at Delhi airport. Some women in burqas can also be seen inside the room.

The video shows her sitting in padmasana and reciting ‘Durga Stuti’, and later leaving the place. Some social media users have claimed that some Muslim women were offering Namaz there.

She is Madhavi Latha BJP leader from Hyderabad.



She went to the women’s prayer room at Delhi airport.



Muslim women were offering namaz there, when she started reciting “Durga Stuti.”



She tried to provoke and disturb the Muslim women.



What kind of behavior is this? pic.twitter.com/isfjdSuYau — هارون خان (@iamharunkhan) March 24, 2026

Netizens React

Netizens have reacted to the video on social media. "Prayer room is for all," one of the users said.

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Another user questioned the recording of the prayer."Ok fine. you are praying. its your ritual and its a common prayer room. but why you are filming it ?

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Classic BJP politics stirring tension instead of promoting harmony. Shameful behavior at a public space," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Everything is fine except the recording part," another user said.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video has garnered more than 151.4k views. The BJP leader has not issued a statement regarding the viral video.

For the unversed, Latha lost in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Hyderabad constituency to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi by 3,38,087 votes.

Latha was the saffron party’s first-ever female candidate in Telangana. The party fielded her to challenge Owaisi’s dominance in the predominantly Muslim constituency. Her campaign primarily focussed on development, women’s rights, and alleged Muslim radicalisation.

Past Controversy

Latha also landed in controversy after she directed an imaginary arrow at a mosque in the city. On the day of the polls, she personally examined the voter IDs of burqa-clad Muslim women at one of the polling booths. Subsequently, a case was lodged against her.