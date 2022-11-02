WATCH: Annual day function celebrated by Indian Army Dagger Parivaar School for specially-abled kids at J&K's Baramulla

The First Annual Day function was celebrated at 'Dagger Parivaar School,' in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, on Tuesday, November 1 | Twitter/@BaramullaLovers

The First Annual Day function was celebrated at 'Dagger Parivaar School' in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Tuesday with full vigour.

The school is designed to meet the needs of specially-abled children in Baramulla, with a current strength of 66 children with different medical conditions.

The Guests of Honour, Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Punit Balan, both from Pune, motivated the students to a great extent. At the event, the children were seen performing various activities like dance and songs.

The association of Indian Army and Indrani Balan Foundation for the noble initiative in the Kashmir Valley was well appreciated by all spectators present.

Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Punit Balan were ecstatic with the functioning of school and annual report of first year given by Sabia Farooq, Principal Dagger Parivaar School.

The teachers were also felicitated for their hard work and dedication to the students and the school.

Major General Ajay Chandpuria, VSM, GOC 19 Infantry Division, on the occasion, interacted with parents of the children and reiterated the Indian Army's support for the development of the local population.

Punit Balan said, “Our country has a diverse culture of music art and history, and Kashmiri culture plays an important role in it. We are happy to see how these angels showcased the complete rich culture of the country today in their acts.”

The event was supported and encouraged by the different administrative offices of Baramulla, to include Deputy Collectorate, the Government Medical College, Baramulla and Education Department, Baramulla.

The event was deeply praised by all the parents of children attending the school, and further strengthened people's faith in the Indian Army's resolve to support the local population in every manner.