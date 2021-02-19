Watch: After acknowledging its casualties in Galwan clash, China releases video showing confrontation with Indian troops

Chinese state media on Friday has released a new video of the confrontation between the People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops and the Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June last year.
The video was tweeted by Chinese state media analyst Shen Shiwei. "On-site video of last June’s #GalwanValley skirmish released," he wrote. Shiwei alleged, "It shows how did India’s border troops gradually trespass into Chinese side."
Watch Video:
Shen Shiwei also tweeted another video in which the Chinese soldiers are seen to be speaking aggressively with an Indian soldier. "China Central Military Commission has honored the "Heroic Regimental Commander in Border Defense" to Qi Fabao, (the #PLA officer in winter coat in video), for safeguarding the country’s territory in last June’s #GalwanValley skirmish," he wrote on Twitter.
Watch Video:
The release of the videos comes on the day China has for the first time acknowledged its casulaties in the Galwan Valley clash with the Indian Army in June last year.
Five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military reported today.
Those killed included Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, state-run Global Times quoted PLA Daily report as saying.
For the uninitiated, 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, died in the clash. This was the first deadly clash on the 3,488-kilometre disputed border since four Assam Rifles jawans were ambushed and killed by Chinese border guards in October 1975.