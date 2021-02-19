Watch: After acknowledging its casualties in Galwan clash, China releases video showing confrontation with Indian troops

The release of the videos comes on the day China has for the first time acknowledged its casulaties in the Galwan Valley clash with the Indian Army in June last year.

Five Chinese frontier officers and soldiers stationed in the Karakoram Mountains have been recognised by the Central Military Commission of China (CMC) for their sacrifice in the border confrontation with India, which occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, the PLA Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese military reported today.

Those killed included Qi Fabao, the regimental commander from the PLA Xinjiang Military Command, state-run Global Times quoted PLA Daily report as saying.

For the uninitiated, 20 Indian soldiers, including a colonel, died in the clash. This was the first deadly clash on the 3,488-kilometre disputed border since four Assam Rifles jawans were ambushed and killed by Chinese border guards in October 1975.