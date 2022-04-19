WATCH: AAP claims Delhi riots prime accused Ansar is a 'BJP leader'

Launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party leader and MLA Atishi Tuesday said that the Delhi Jahangirpuri riots were caused non-other than the BJP.

Atishi tweeted that the 35-year-old Mohammad Ansar, who the Delhi police say is one of the main conspirators of the Jahangirpuri riots, has been a "BJP leader".

"The main accused in the Jahangirpuri riots - Ansar - is a BJP leader. He played a major role in getting BJP's candidate Sangeeta Bajaj to contest and plays an active role in BJP. It is clear that the BJP got the riots done. BJP should apologize to Delhiites. BJP is a party of goons," Atishi said in a Twitter post.

"It is clear that the BJP is behind the violence in Jahangirpuri, BJP must apologise to the people of Delhi," she further said in a tweet in Hindi sharing the picture of Ansar on social media.

Ansar was arrested on April 17 by the Delhi police claiming that he was a key conspirator in the riots. The police stated that Ansar, along with his four-five companions, reached the Hanuman Jayanti procession carried out in the area and started fighting with people.

Yesterday, BJP Delhi leader Manoj Tiwari had called AAP a "riots factory" as he alleged that Ansar was linked to the party.

"AAP leaders came out behind the violence in Jahangirpuri and the riots in North East Delhi in Delhi. Is Aam Aadmi Party running a riot factory in Delhi?" he had tweeted.

Ansar and Alam have been found the main culprits of the clashes between two groups in Jahangirpuri on Saturday during a Hanuman Jayanti procession. Eight policemen and a civilian were injured in the violence. Some 24 people, including minors, have been arrested.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:18 PM IST