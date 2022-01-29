WATCH: 1,000 made-in-India drones light up sky as part of Beating Retreat ceremony

1000 made-in-India drones on Saturday lit up the sky as part of the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in the national capital. With this, India has become the fourth country in the world after UK, Russia and China to light up 1,000 drones in the sky, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

The Union Minister said that the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) alumni had worked on it for six months. "I am also happy to share that the entire funding was done by the Ministry of Science and Technology. IIT alumni have worked on it for 6 months," Singh added.

According to the Defence Ministry, the 10-minute drone show was conceptualised, designed, produced and choreographed under the Centre's 'Make in India' initiative.

The drone show was organised by startup 'Botlab Dynamics' and supported by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi and the Department of Science and Technology.

What is Beating the Retreat?

'Beating the Retreat' is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield. It is for this reason that the custom of standing still during the sounding of retreat has been retained to this day. Colours and standards are cased and flags lowered at retreats.

Drumbeats recall the days when troops, billeted in towns and cities, were recalled to their quarters at an appointed time in the evening. Based on these military traditions, the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony creates a mood of nostalgia of the times gone by.

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 06:51 PM IST