Waseem Rizvi's petition in SC for removal of 26 verses from Quran invites wrath of all Islamic sects

Lucknow: He is fast becoming Salman Rushdie of India. Not for writing controversial books but for his alleged unislamic acts and utterances in the media. Waseem Rizvi, the former Chairman of UP Central Shia Waqf Board, is under fire from Muslims all over the country for filing a petition in the Supreme Court pleading to remove 26 verses from the holy book Quran.

Enraged over his unislamic demand, Muslims in Lucknow took to streets outside Bara Imambara in protest against Rizvi’s act of approaching the Supreme Court against their Holy book Quran.

Choicest expletives were used against the erring ex-Chairman. A few Musim youth reached his Hayat Mazar (land for grave bought during life-time) and damaged marble stones to vent their grouse against him.

Clerics from both Sunni and Shiite Muslim sects have condemned his act and issued fatwa against Rizvi calling community members to ostrasize him from the community and Islam. Shia Cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad has urged the Supreme Court to reject his petition.