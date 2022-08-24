WATCH: 'Rs 30,000 to target Indian Army by Pakistani colonel': Terrorist in Kashmir; Indian Army Jawan then gave 3 bottles of blood to the injured terrorist

'Was offered Rs 30,000 to target Indian Army by Pakistani colonel': Terrorist arrested by army in J&K | ANI

Tabarak Hussain who was captured by the Indian Army on August 21, said that he was sent to India on a suicide mission by Col Yunus of the Pakistan Army adding that he was offered Rs 30,000 to target the Indian Army.

He was arrested this year at LOC in the Jhangar sector of Naushera in Rajouri when he along with three-four terrorists tried to infiltrate.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Rajeev Nair said, "We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative."

The official also informed that he had bled out due to 2 bullet wounds in his thigh & shoulder, was critical. "Members of our team gave him 3 bottles of blood, operated him and put him in the ICU. He is stable now but will take a few weeks to improve," he added.

J&K | We never thought of him as a terrorist. We treated him like any other patient to save his life. It is the greatness of Indian Army officials who gave their blood to him even though he had come to bleed them. His blood group was very rare, O negative: Brigadier Rajeev Nair pic.twitter.com/PYcI0Uh8BC — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2022