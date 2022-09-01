Was moral duty: Vivek Baskey after rescuing domestic help from former BJP leader Seema Patra |

Mumbai: Suspended BJP leader Seema Patra has been remanded to police custody until September 12, tv reports stated. She was arrested by the Ranchi police on August 31 for brutally torturing her domestic help.

A report quoted Superintendent of Police Kishor Kaushal saying that Patra has been taken into custody and other formalities are being completed.

Patra was arrested after her son tipped off a friend, who is a government employee and who in return went to the police.

On August 2, Vivek Baskey friend of Patra's son Ayushman received a frantic call from him, who said there was a tribal girl at his home who needed to be rescued.

"It was around midnight on August 2, around 1:15 am. He called me and his voice was at a very high pitch. He was telling me, Baskey, please save that girl. He said Seema Patra was assaulting her in a terrible way," Vivek Baskey told NDTV.

"The mother also called at the same time, saying her son Ayushman is not in a good mental state and acting violent and all. And you need to do something," Baskey said.

After arriving at their home, Baskey claimed he was not permitted to enter.

Seema Patra vehemently denied speaking with Baskey.

Sending her son Ayushman to a mental health facility, according to the friend who is now the complainant, may have been an effort to protect herself.

The 29-year-old assistant Sunita Khaka, who was hungry, abused, and even made to lick urine off the floor, claims he saved her life.

"This got my wife and I discussing. That something is going on. Ayushman was helpless or whatever and wanted me to save her," Baskey added.

"Being a responsible citizen, it was my moral duty to save that woman," he further added.