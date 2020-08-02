Was fallen COVID-19 warrior Dr Aisha a hoax? Curious case of Twitter account that fooled journalists, politicians

On Sunday, Twitter was aghast about one Dr Aisha, a young doctor who ostensibly passed away from COVID-19. Several prominent Twitter handles including former NDTV anchor Nidhi Razdan, Congressman Nikhil Alva, Twitter user Sanjukta Basu, CNN-News 18 journalist Pallavi Ghosh, Shahid Siddiqui and others paid their tribute to the ‘fallen’ COVID-19 warrior. Except it would appear that Dr Aisha was a hoax.

Incidentally, none of the tweets appear to give her location.

Dr Aisha's alleged last tweet read: "Haya friends not coping with covid 19. Going to be hooked up to the ventilator sometime today. Remember me, my smile to you. Thank U 4 Ur friendship. Will miss Ull. Be safe take this deadly virus seriously. Luv u guys."