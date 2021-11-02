'Warm wishes to all countrymen': Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and others greet people on Dhanteras

Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, marks the beginning of the festival of lights, Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi Tithi (13th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the Moon) of the Hindu lunar month of Kartik.

On this auspicious occasion, politicians across India took to social media to wish their followers.

Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Warm wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious festival of Dhanteras. May Lord Dhanvantari bless everyone with happiness, prosperity and good health."

Wishing everyone happiness, prosperity and good health on the auspicious occasion of ‘Dhanteras’.

Here's what other politicians are saying. Have a look.

According to drikpanchang, Dhanteras is also observed as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda. It is believed that Lord Dhanvantari imparted the wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of mankind, to help get rid of suffering from ailments and diseases.

There is a common belief that Goddess Lakshmi visits the homes of her devotees and fulfils their wishes on Dhanteras. Therefore, on this day, people light diyas and keep them burning through the night in for Goddess Lakshmi.

Published on: Tuesday, November 02, 2021, 10:39 AM IST