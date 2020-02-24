Waris Pathan booked for hate speech at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at an anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.
"We have registered a case against Pathan for reportedly giving a hate speech at an anti-CAA rally in the city on February 15 and summoned him for interrogation," Kalaburagi police commissioner MN Nagaraj told IANS on phone.
Kalaburagi is about 580 km north of Bengaluru in the southern state. "Though the organisers had permission to hold a protest rally and a public meeting, a video has surfaced of Pathan saying that '15 crore Muslims were more than a match for 100 crore Hindus.'
On receiving the summons, Pathan told reporters in Mumbai that he had no intention to hurt the sentiments of any community and blamed the media for distorting his words to defame him.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)