Waris Pathan booked for hate speech at anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has been booked for allegedly delivering a hate speech at an anti-CAA rally in Kalaburagi in Karnataka.

"We have registered a case against Pathan for reportedly giving a hate speech at an anti-CAA rally in the city on February 15 and summoned him for interrogation," Kalaburagi police commissioner MN Nagaraj told IANS on phone.