'War Won't End With Iran's Surrender': Tehran Issues Fresh Warning To US Amid Fragile Truce

Iran has issued a fresh warning to the United States, saying any breach of commitments will be met with "reciprocal action," days after US President Donald Trump declared that the ceasefire with Tehran was "over."

Speaking to state television, an Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tehran would respond firmly if Washington failed to honour its obligations.

"Any US breach of commitments will be met with reciprocal action," the spokesperson said.

The remarks come amid renewed uncertainty over the fragile understanding between the two countries following weeks of heightened military tensions.

Iran Rejects Trump's Claim on Negotiations

Iran also dismissed President Trump's assertion that Tehran had requested Washington to continue negotiations.

The Foreign Ministry clarified that Iran never sought fresh talks with the United States but agreed to receive a delegation from Qatar, which has been acting as a mediator between the two sides.

"We did not request negotiations with the US, but we accepted the Qatari mediators' trip to Iran," the ministry said.

'War Will Never End With Iran's Surrender': Ghalibaf

Iran's top negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said that while ending the conflict remains a global priority, Iran would never surrender under pressure.

He warned that Tehran was fully prepared to defend itself if Washington failed to uphold the understanding reached between the two countries.

"Ending the war is a priority for the countries of the world, but everyone must know that this confrontation will never end with Iran's surrender. Whenever the Americans betray the understanding, we are fully prepared to defend ourselves, stand firmly against them, and secure the rights of the Iranian people," Ghalibaf said.

'Iran Has No Trust in America'

Ghalibaf also said he conveyed Iran's lack of trust in the United States during discussions with US Vice President JD Vance.

He stressed that negotiations with Washington can only be pursued from a position of strength.

"From my point of view, those who can negotiate with America are those who are prepared for war," he said.

Khomeini's Grandson: 'Negotiation Means War'

Ali Khomeini, the grandson of Islamic Republic founder Ruhollah Khomeini, echoed the hardline stance, insisting that the ongoing dialogue with Washington should not be viewed as an effort to achieve peace.

He accused the United States of being a hostile power and argued that negotiations were merely another form of confrontation.

"If you see that the Islamic Republic talks about negotiations, it is not about peace negotiations. Can we make peace with criminal America? Our identity is 'non-compromise with arrogance'. Negotiation means war, and war has different forms," he said.

He further claimed that anyone advocating friendship with the US was betraying the principles of the Islamic Republic.

Fragile Truce Faces Fresh Strain

Although the Iran-US understanding reached last month briefly reduced hostilities, the ceasefire remains fragile.

Read Also US-Iran Strikes Escalate As Fragile War Truce Faces Fresh Threat

Both sides exchanged strikes across the Middle East before violence subsided during the week-long funeral of Iran's former Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. However, explosions were reported in Iran a day after the funeral concluded, with the United States denying any involvement.

Despite the renewed tensions, President Donald Trump has indicated that he remains open to further negotiations with Tehran.

Meanwhile, a Qatari delegation arrived in Iran on Friday to continue mediation efforts aimed at preventing another escalation between the two adversaries.