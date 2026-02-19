 War Of Words Escalates In Assam: BJP Calls Gaurav Gogoi ‘Pakistan Agent’
Ahead of likely April Assembly polls in Assam, a political row has erupted after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi called CM Himanta Biswa Sarma “Assam’s Jinnah.” BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla retaliated, labelling Gogoi a “Pakistan agent” and raising questions about alleged foreign links, escalating tensions before the elections.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi (L) & Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (R) | File Pic

With Assembly elections in Assam likely in April, political rhetoric between the BJP and Congress has intensified sharply.

The row erupted after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi referred to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as “Assam’s Jinnah,” alleging that Sarma’s actions led to senior leader Bhupen Bora’s exit from the party.

The remark triggered a fierce counterattack from BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who accused Gogoi of being a “Pakistan agent” and used strong language against him in a post on X. Poonawalla defended Sarma as “a son of Assam” and alleged that Gogoi was evading key questions.

The Congress has not yet issued a detailed response to the latest allegations.

As election season approaches, the exchange signals a heated campaign battle in the northeastern state, with both parties sharpening attacks over identity, national security and political loyalty.

