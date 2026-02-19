War Of Words Escalates In Assam: BJP Calls Gaurav Gogoi ‘Pakistan Agent’

Congress Leader Gaurav Gogoi (L) & Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (R) | File Pic

With Assembly elections in Assam likely in April, political rhetoric between the BJP and Congress has intensified sharply.

The row erupted after Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi referred to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as “Assam’s Jinnah,” alleging that Sarma’s actions led to senior leader Bhupen Bora’s exit from the party.

The remark triggered a fierce counterattack from BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who accused Gogoi of being a “Pakistan agent” and used strong language against him in a post on X. Poonawalla defended Sarma as “a son of Assam” and alleged that Gogoi was evading key questions.

The BJP leader raised eight pointed questions concerning Gogoi’s wife, Elizabeth Gogoi, including her past employment in Pakistan between March 2011 and March 2012, alleged financial links with a Pakistani national, and whether these details were fully disclosed in election affidavits. He also questioned a reported visit to Pakistan in 2013 and sought clarification over alleged associations with individuals purportedly linked to Pakistan’s intelligence establishment.

The Congress has not yet issued a detailed response to the latest allegations.

As election season approaches, the exchange signals a heated campaign battle in the northeastern state, with both parties sharpening attacks over identity, national security and political loyalty.