War of words erupts yet again between WB governor and Mamata Banerjee

The letter mentions the crime data by the State on August 2020 sent to the State Homer Secretary and the ACS to Governor. The data reflected 223 rapes and 639 kidnappings in the state which the Governor termed as ‘an alarming scenario for crime against women.’

The Governor goes on to mention how these statistics were put out in public domain for suggestions on how to curb crime. “The response of West Bengal Home Department, over this input stunned me as Home Department engaged in maligning the Constitutional head by labelling his input as “baseless, ill-founded and misguiding; totally incongruous with authentic facts and figures.” This was beyond any justifiability, apart from abysmally lacking factual promise.”

On Thursday, Dhankhar had asked the administration to control "illegal bomb-making" in the state following the explosion at Malda's Sujapur on November 19.

The Home Department, without naming anyone, had tweeted that the blast happened during the manufacturing process and has got nothing to do with illegal bomb-making, as suggested "non-responsibly" by some quarters. It said the time is to be "factually correct".

The Governor is leaving no stone unturned to hit out at the Trinamool Congress(TMC) administration ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.