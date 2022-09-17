Waqf Board corruption case: All transactions were done on Amanatullah Khan's instructions, reveals his aide

Amanatullah Khan |

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested one Hamid Ali (54), a close aide of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, under the Act and recovered an illegal weapon along with some live cartridges from his house.

According to Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ali told the central agency that Amanatullah kept weapons and cash in his house and all the transactions were done on his instructions.

The ACB has lodged three separate FIRs against Khan's supporters out of which one arrest was made by the Delhi Police.

The first FIR was lodged against Ali.

The second case was registered against Kaushar Imam Siddique alias Laddan, a resident of Jogabai Extension under the Arms Act. A country-made pistol and three live rounds were recovered from his place. He is on the run in the matter.

Third case of obstructing the raiding party of ACB in discharge of government work has also been registered against his supporters. Those involved are being identified.

Amanatullah Khan arrested:

The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan on Friday in connection with the Delhi Waqf Board corruption case on the basis of the recovery of incriminating material and evidence against him during the conducted searches.

A weapon was found at one of the locations.

The AAP MLA was arrested after the ACB raided four locations related to Khan and his business partner, from where cash and weapons were recovered.

The ACB had summoned Khan in connection with the case which pertains to financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board. A a total of Rs 24 lakh in cash was recovered along with two illegal weapons.