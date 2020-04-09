Wants it to be blue or white: Priti Gandhi slams Mamata Banerjee for questioning Centre's choice of 'yellow PPE kits'

Earlier, Mamata had questioned the colour of the PPE kits provided by the central government to the state. She said one lakh kits were sought from the Centre but only received 3000, reported Hindustan Times Bangla. She added, "do you know what was the biggest surprise? A colour has been fixed by the centre. i heard that the colour is yellow."

Further, HT Bangla quoted Mamata as saying "I don’t know if yellow matches with Covid. Doctors usually wear (PPE kits) in white or ash colour. Or wear sky blue kits. Some kits in nursing homes are pink. But I’ve never seen yellow kits. We’ll have to see what the matter is."

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there 103 COVID-19 cases in West Bengal, including 16 cured/discharged/migrated and five deaths.