Wanted killer with 1 million dollars reward in Australia, held by Delhi Police

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
Wanted Indian nurse, who killed woman in Australia in 2018, held by Delhi Police | Twitter/ Queensland police
New Delhi: A 38-year-old man, who had been absconding since 2018 after allegedly killing an Australian woman in Queensland, was arrested by Delhi Police on Friday.

Recently, the Australian police had declared a one million dollar reward for any information leading to his arrest.

The accused, identified as Rajwinder Singh from Buttar Kalan, Punjab, used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland.

On November 2, the Queensland police had declared a reward of one million Australian dollars, the largest ever offered by the department.

Singh killed 24-year-old girl while she was walking her dog

On October 21, 2018, the 24 year-old Toyah Cordingley was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach, 40 km north of Cairns in Queensland, when Singh killed her.

Singh had fled the country two days after Cordingley was killed, leaving behind his job, wife and three children in Australia.

As per Australian police, the day after Cordingley was murdered, Singh departed Cairns on October 22, and then flew from Sydney to India on the October 23. His arrival in India was confirmed by the authorities.

In March 2021, the Australian government had requested India to extradite Singh. The request was approved this November.

