'Want revenue by selling good quality liquor': No plan to ban alcohol in state, says Rajasthan govt

The Rajasthan government has clarified that it wants revenue by selling good quality liquor and there is no proposal to ban liquor in the state.

This is a written reply of the government to an assembly question asked by the BJP MLA Madan Dilawar.

He had asked for the data of road accidents caused by drunken driving and other crimes by the drinkers in the state in the last two years. He had also asked that is it not proper and necessary to put a complete ban on liquor considering the accidents and crimes.

The government clarified in its reply that the alcohol restraints policy is in force in the state. Department takes action on illegal liquor activities under this. The government has also said ‘keeping control over liquor products the objective is to provide good quality liquor and earn revenue, the proposal to ban liquor in not in consideration.’

The government data said that there have been 73 road accidents due to drunken driving in the last 2 years in which 64 people were injured and 37 died. While 4 incidents of rape and 5 murders by drinkers registered in the police during the same period.

It is to note that a former MLA Gurusharan Chabra had lost his life while sitting on a hunger strike for the demand to ban liquor in the state during the previous BJP government and since then the demand has been going on.

CM Ashok Gehlot had constituted a panel of ministers to examine the demand that has examined the liquor ban policy of Gujrat and Bihar but did not found it feasible for Rajasthan as it will promote illegal sale of liquor. Besides this Rajasthan is known to be a tourist state and it can put an adverse effect on the tourism business in the state. The Rajasthan government has set a target to earn Rs 13000 crore from the sale of liquor this year.

In the meantime, the Madan Dilawar is planning to raise the issue in the forthcoming assembly session.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 04:05 PM IST