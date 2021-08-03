Want Chirag Paswan-Tejashwi Yadav alliance in Bihar: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav expressed his desire for Chirag Paswan-Tejashwi Yadav alliance in the state. Prasad said that he wants Pawan and his son, Tejashwi to work together.

"Whatever rift happened Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Chirag Paswan continues to be the leader of LJP. Yes, I want Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav to be together".

Lalu further accused the ruling party alliance of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP),