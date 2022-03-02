Walls of Kashi Vishvanath temple’s sanctum sanctorum gold plated

The walls of the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishvanath temple here has been gold plated. A total of 37 kg of gold was used in completing the task of covering the walls with the precious metal, the temple administration said on Tuesday and added it would now start the work of gold-plating the door frames of the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

The door frames earlier were covered with silver which would be removed now before starting the gold plating it, they said.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner and chairman of the Kashi Visvanath Temple Board Deepak Agarwal said a devotee of Baba Vishvanath had expressed his desire to make a secret donation of the gold for the purpose. He said the devotee’s name is being kept confidential owing to his condition for anonymity.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 08:32 AM IST