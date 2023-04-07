Walchand Hirachand Doshi: The man who gave India its 1st shipyard, aircraft and car factory

Walchand Hirachand Doshi | File

Walchand Hirachand Doshi was a prominent Indian industrialist who established India’s first-ever shipping yard, aircraft factory, and car factory. He also gave the nation many construction companies, engineering companies, and various other businesses through his establishments.

He died on April 8, 1953, at Siddhpur. On his death anniversary, let's know more about the visionary industrialist.

Early life

Walchand Hirachand Doshi was born on November 23, 1882, in Sholapur to a well-known family active in the fields of commerce, politics, and religion.

However, Walchand lost his mother within fifteen days of his birth. Seth Hirachand, his father, took great inierest in the up bringing of his children. Being a staunch and devout Jain, he attached supreme importance to self-denial. He inculcated a spirit of service, devotion to religion, duty, and society in his children.

He passed his matriculation examination in 1899 in Sholapur and joined his father's business in Bombay. His keen interest in studies led him to complete his Intermediate at St Xavier's College.

Career

He was impressed by the works of great national. leaders like Dadabhai Navroji, Justice M. G. Ranade. Raobahadur G. V. Joshi and R. C Dutt. He was not interested in the traditional family business of the cotton trade. So he became a railway contractor for construction-related jobs. Opposing the control of the government in some project aspects, Walchand Hirachand Doshi started his own shipyard.

Later, he went on to give India its first aircraft factory, he knew the potential of mass communication media, hence went on to develop mass media means. Walchand along with Annie Besant and M. R. Jayakar, were the first sponsors of the pioneering national news agency, the Free Press of India, founded in 1927. Walchand was among the early and active supporters of the Indian National Congress, along with other stalwarts of Indian industry, and funded many of its activities.

By 1947, when India became independent, the Walchand group of companies was one of the ten largest business houses in the country.

The man who dared to dream

Walchandnagar Industries Limited, located at Walchandnagar, an industrial township near Pune, is today a strategic defence and nuclear equipment manufacturing company. For Walchand, industry was probably not just a place to make money but also to have adventures.

While Walchand pioneered a role for India in several industries, his dependence on excessive leverage and nationalisation seem to have taken the sheen off his contributions.

For example, a visit to Hollywood inspired him to construct a huge studio now known as Walchand Studio in India for which he was earlier in talks with the famous Bollywood producer-director V. Shantaram without a tangible result.

The first Indian ship, 'SS Loyalty' made its maiden international voyage on 5 April 1919 by sailing from Mumbai to London. Walchand Hirachand was personally present on the ship. Since India became independent, 5 April has been declared the National Maritime Day to honour that voyage.

During his lifetime, he started several charitable trusts, to look after several and also establish new educational institutions, boarding house and carry on other philanthropic works and sponsorships.

Death

As Walchand Hirachand died on April 8, 1953, in Gujarat's Siddhpur without any heirs. His business is now run by descendants of his brothers like Gulabchand Hirachand, Lalchand Hirachand, and Ratanchand Hirachand, who worked together till they were alive.