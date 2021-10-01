Waiter beaten to death by goons over nonservice of liquor in UP's Gorakhpur

Lucknow: Barely a few days after a trader from Kanpur was beaten to death by policemen inside a hotel room in Gorakhpur, a similar incident occurred at the same place. This time a waiter at a model liquor shop in Gorakhpur was badly thrashed by people after he refused to serve free drinks. The assailants are said to be henchmen of a history-sheeter of the Gorakhpur area who had gone to a liquor shop asking for free drinks.

When denied, the aides of the history-sheeter assaulted the waiter Manish Prajapati with sticks and rods. Few other waiters of the model shop who tried to rescue their colleague were also roughed up. The incident occurred in the same Ramgarh Talab area of Gorakhpur where a trader (Manish Gupta) was beaten to death by policemen on Tuesday night inside a hotel room.

The District police of Gorakhpur has sent the Station House Officer (SHO) of area KK Rana to reserve lines while the circle officer has been removed from his post.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at a model liquor shop run by Nagendra Pratap Singh in the Ramgarh Talab area of Gorakhpur. As per reports, few youths claiming themselves to be close to one history-sheeter reached and asked for free liquor. When denied, they started beating up the staff of the model shop.

While the rest of the waiters ran away from the spot, Manish Prajapati and Raghu were caught by the goons and badly beaten. Later on, the model shop staff took the injured to the nearby hospital where Manish Prajapati succumbed to injuries while Raghu is still undergoing treatment. The entire incident at the model shop has been captured in the CCTV cameras fixed there. The police are now hunting for the assailants.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 11:01 PM IST