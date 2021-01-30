VS Achuthanandan resigns as chairman of Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission

Thiruvananthapuram: Chairman of the Kerala Administrative Reforms Commission, VS Achuthanandan, has resigned from the post citing health reasons.

The 97-year-old senior most leader of the CPI(M) had not been keeping well for some time.

The resignation letter has been sent to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Achuthanandan had served as the chairman of the commission for four and half years and had submitted 11 study reports.

In a Facebook Post, Achuthanandan said he had travelled the length and breadth of the state and held discussions with cross sections of people for collecting materials for the reports.

Two more reports are getting ready and once completed would be submitted to the government, he said in the post.

The resignation would come into effect from January 31, the former chief minister said in the post.