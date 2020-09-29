VP Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID-19 positive, advised home quarantine

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has tested COVID-19 positive and has been advised home quarantine, his office said on Tuesday.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," Vice President Secretariat said in a tweet.

This comes a week after the monsoon session of Parliament was cut short over COVID-19 fears. Naidu is the chairman of Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Tuesday, Naidu inaugurated through a video conference the 14th Edition of FICCI HEAL on the theme “Post COVID Healthcare World--The New Beginning” where he

emphasised the importance of a healthy body and healthy mind saying “we have to follow the concepts of “Dinacharya” - daily regimes and “Ritucharya” - seasonal regimes to maintain a healthy life.

Condemning the instances of stigma and discrimination against frontline warriors and COVID-19 patients, the Vice President said such behaviour was unacceptable and must be nipped in the bud.

“It is important that we do not discriminate against anyone who is COVID positive or anyone who has come in contact with a COVID patient. We have to promote empathetic attitude and positive messaging around COVID-19,” he added.