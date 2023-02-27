Voting begins for Jharkhand's Ramgarh bypoll; 18 candidates in fray | Representative Image

According to a poll official, voting for the by-election in the Ramgarh assembly constituency in Jharkhand started at 7 a.m. on Monday amidst heavy security. The struggle will mostly be between the Congress, a partner in the government coalition led by the JMM, and the AJSU Party, which has partnered with the BJP for the election, despite the fact that 18 candidates, including 14 independents, are in the running.

The disqualification of Congresswoman Mamta Devi due to her conviction in a criminal case forced the by-election. The AJSU Party's leader Sunita Choudhary, is running for the seat against the Congress' nomination of Mamta Devi's husband, Bajrang Mahto.

In the by-election, more than 3.34 lakh voters, including 1.61 lakh women, may cast ballots.