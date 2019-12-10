Voices of dissent being curtailed is worrying

Freedom of expression is as important as the air we breathe and the food we eat. For this reason, democracy is the greatest gift to humankind. Our Constitution gives us the rights of liberty, fraternity and equality. The manner in which voices of dissent like Sudha Bharadwaj and Arun Ferreira are being curtailed is worrying. The killing of liberals like Gauri Lankesh is an ominous sign. Increased cases of mob lynching is an ominous sign of an intolerant society.

While the internet has accorded more importance to the grievances of the common man and has transformed the way we interact, it has also been used very irresponsibly. Rise in cybercrimes like child pornography, morphing, cyber bullying and fake news is a gross misuse of the freedom of speech.

Our forefathers were true visionaries as our Constitution is a reservoir of human rights. However, it has failed to translate into reality. The UN Human Development Index ranks us at a poor 130. For instance, litigation in our country is expensive and ridden with delays. This is the largest human rights violation as remedial measures are difficult to obtain and justice is denied. As a lawyer, my experience has been that corruption in the judiciary results in gross injustice. Often the police too is bribed to make a weak case against a victim, due to which the case falls through in the courts. This is particularly true in cases involving influential persons.