Visual artist Varun Tandon pays tribute to MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, makes portrait using spices; see pics

Gulati, the founder of MDH, passed away following a cardiac arrest in the wee hours of Thursday. He was 98.

One of the most visible faces and easily recognisable figures in India, no one can forget Gulati's image with his iconic white moustache and red turban, which pops up in one's mind as soon as one hears the catchy jingle "asli masale sach sach".

He started MDH Spices, which is now almost a staple in nearly every Indian household, as a family business from a small wooden shop in Delhi's Karol Bagh under the name, Mahashian Di Hatti (MDH) of Sialkot "Deggi Mirch Wale".

With time, he established his company Mahashian Di Hatti Private Limited, which does business as MDH.

Gulati was also conferred the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award, in 2019 for his contributions in the field of food processing trade and industry.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted a photo of him conferring the honour to Gulati and wrote: "Saddened by the demise of Mahashiyan Di Hatti (MDH) owner Shri Dharampal Gulati ji. He was a well-known industrialist. His social service is also commendable. My condolences to his family and well-wishers."