'Visionary Social Reformer': PM Narendra Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Jyotirao Phule On Birth Anniversary, Marks 200th Year Celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotirao Phule on his birth anniversary, hailing him as a visionary reformer whose ideas continue to inspire India’s journey toward equality and social justice.

Marking the beginning of Phule’s 200th birth anniversary celebrations, the Prime Minister highlighted his enduring legacy in promoting education, empowerment, and the upliftment of marginalised communities. In a post on X, Modi described Phule as a pioneer who dedicated his life to the ideals of equality, justice, and education.

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“He was also a champion of the rights of women and the marginalised. Through his efforts, education became a powerful instrument of empowerment,” the Prime Minister stated, adding that Phule’s thoughts remain relevant in guiding society toward inclusive progress.

In a separate post, Modi shared a blog titled “Mahatma Jyotirao Phule: A Light That Still Shows India the Way,” reflecting on the reformer’s lasting impact. He described April 11 as a “deeply special day” and noted that this year’s anniversary holds added significance as it marks the bicentenary celebrations of Phule’s birth.

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The Prime Minister emphasised that Phule’s life was characterised by moral courage, relentless pursuit of knowledge, and an unwavering commitment to social good. “His contribution lies not only in the institutions he built and movements he led, but also in the hope he aroused and the confidence he instilled in millions,” he wrote.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, a 19th-century social reformer, played a transformative role in challenging caste discrimination and advocating for the education of women and oppressed sections of society. Along with his wife, Savitribai Phule, he pioneered efforts to expand access to education at a time when it was largely restricted.

He also founded the Satyashodhak Samaj, an organisation aimed at promoting equality, rational thinking, and social justice. His work laid the foundation for progressive movements in India and continues to influence policies and social thought.