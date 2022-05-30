Visa scam case: CBI custody of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's close aid S Bhaskar Raman extended till June 1

Karti Chidambaram | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of S Bhaskar Raman, a chartered accountant and close associate of Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, was on Monday extended till June 1.

Bhaskar Raman was arrested by the CBI in Chennai on May 17 after searches at multiple locations across the country in connection with a corruption case for allegedly helping Chinese people in getting visas by flouting the rules.

As per the CBI, Bhaskar Raman was the frontman for Karti and allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 50 lakh to facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals in violation of the norms of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Mansa company representative Vikas Makharia had approached Chidambaram through Bhaskar Raman and thereafter they devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company’s plant).

However, Karti Chidambaram, who was quizzed by the CBI on Saturday for the third consecutive day in the alleged visa scam case said that there was no merit to the allegations.

"I think (the questioning) it's over as they've not asked me anything more. I've not been called again. It's all bogus and there are no merits to the allegations,' said Chidambaram while talking to reporters.

He said that he had written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla against the probe and was awaiting his reply.

He also took a dig at the investigation agency by likening his interrogation to a test cricket game. "Test Match takes place for five days, this is only day three. I have written to the Speaker, I am waiting to hear from the Speaker," mentioned Chidambaram.

