Virus fight sees new peaks

New Delhi / Lucknow / Patna

The Health Ministry on Tuesday claimed India has scaled several peaks in its fight against Covid-19, with the highest single-day vaccination of 3 million and over 3.29 crore administered the vaccines across the country, with over 1 crore senior citizens covered in just 15 days.

Five states of Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in that order continue to report a surge in the daily new cases, accounting for 79.73% of the new cases in the past 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded the highest daily new cases of 15,051 as against the all-India infections of 24,472 in 24 hours, followed by 1,818 in Punjab, 1,054 in Kerala, 932 in Karnataka, 890 in Gujarat and 836 in Tamil Nadu.

India’s active caseload has reached 2,23,432, which is 1.96% of total 1.14 crore infections in the country. Maharashra, Kerala and Punjab cumulatively account for 77% of the total active cases, Top 5 districts in Maharashtra are Pune, Nagpur, Mumbai, Thane and Nashik in that order while 5 top districts in Punjab are Jalandhar, SAS Nagar, Hoshiarpur, Patiala and SBS Nagar.

The highest 8.73 lakh single day tests of March were recorded in 24 hours on Tuesday while cumulatively 22.83 crore have been tested for the coronavirus. The cumulative national positivity rate stands at 5%.

There were 131 deaths in the last 24 hours, 82.44% of them in 7 states. Maharashtra accounted for the maximum 48 fatalities, followed by 27 in Punjab and 11 in Kerala. As many as 16 of the 36 states/UTs reported not a single Civid-19 death in the last 24 hours and they included J&K, Rajasthan, Ladakh, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura. The total deaths in the country reached 1,58,856, which is still low compared to other countries at 1.39% of the total infections.

As many as 1.10 lakh persons are out of the Covid-19 attack which is 96.65% of the total cases in the country.

India supplied 583.85 lakh vaccines to 70 countries

India has supplied 583.85 lakh Indian Covid-19 vaccines to 70 countries so far and the supplies will continue in the coming weeks and months in a phased manner, while keeping in view that there is no shortage in the domestic requirements.

MoS for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey disclosed this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

The highest 90 lakh vials have been supplied to Bangladesh, while the supplies made to other neighbouring countries are Myanmar 37 lakh, Nepal 23.48 lakh, Afghanistan 9.68 lakh and Sri Lanka 12.64 lakh.

No night curfew in UP: Even as the second surge of Covid-19 cases is knocking at the doors of UP, the Yogi government has ruled out any night curfew and lockdown in any part of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 224 new cases were reported in the state — highest in two months. It included a maximum 42 cases from Prayagraj and 28 cases from the state capital Lucknow..

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal +ve

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. He made the announcement a day after addressing a rally in Tarn Taran. Badal said he is fine and has isolated himself.

Bihar: Curbs tightened, no Holi festivities

Following reports of spurt in cases, the Bihar government’s crisis management group on Tuesday decided to strengthen corona control measures in both urban and rural areas.

A meeting of the group under the chairmanship of chief seceretary Arun Kumar Singh decided to ban Holi Milan events and prevent gatherings. District magistrates and SPs have been directed to ensure enforcement of the anti-Holi Milan restrictions. Civil Surgeons have been asked by the health dept not to permit Holi festivities gatherings, state health minister Mangal Pandey said.

He said in last 24 hours, 347 fresh cases have been detected in the state. The government is likely to order reclosure of schools from March 22. The state government decided to reopen the quarantine centres in blocks and panchayats closed July last.