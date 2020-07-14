Virus badly hits BJP Lockdown in Bihar till July 31

Patna

Following an alarming surge in the Corona positive cases, the Bihar government on Tuesday decided to extend total lockdown in Bihar until July 31. The lockdown enforcemet decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by chief secretary Dipak Kumar. All modes of transport and places of religious worships will remain shut.

The BJP headquarters in Birchandra Patel Road here is worst affected due to coronavirus. A team of Indian Medical Council of Research (ICMR) in its report submitted on Tuseady disclosed 75 of the 100 BJP leaders, examined on Monday have tested positive. BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel said the ICMR team collected samples of the BJP leaders and staff on Monday when 100 people were examined.

They are senior party leaders engaged in the month-long virtual rallies of party workers in different districts. The meetings were chaired by party general secretary Bhupinder Yadav on a daily basis.

Those hit by coronavirus include the seniormost leader in the organisation, Nagendra Tripathi, general secretary (organisation) representing RSS, Devesh kumar, general secretary, Rajesh Verma, vice-president Radha Mohan Sharma, vice-president, party spokesmen Arwind Ji, Rajiv Jha. Four staff in the IT dept too have been found positive.

The BJP office will remain shut till July 16 and entrance gates have been locked.

A senior vice-president of the party told FPJ, “We had requested our leaders not to hold virtual meetings as in varoius districts, the leaders who attended the rallies were tested positive for the coronavirus. He claimed in Munger 11 of the 40 leaders, who attended the rally in a dharmshala and 9 in Motihari were declared confirmed coronavictims.Still,the party leadership insisted on these rallies. Bhupinder Yadav had been addressing the rallies daily since July 3 when workers of Shahabad were addressed.

Those attending the rallies included the Vistaraks, mayors and deputy mayors, chairmen and deputy chairmen of municipalities, all office-bearers, MLAs and former MLAs, MPs and former MPs, district presidents and general secretaries. On average, 100 people were asked to attend the rallies and hear Yadav’s speech.

The BJP wanted to take a lead in the election campaign over JD(U), its alliance partner, said a general secretary down with the Covid infection. He had been organising the rallies since the first week of the month. Ticket aspirants were especially invited at the rallies where social distancing was not maintained. Senior ministers, including Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi was also addressed the rallies. Four members of his staff are found Corona positive.

BJP MLA Vinay Bihari, who tested positive, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday. Two ministers and 15 legislators are already in hospitals getting treatment of Corona vrus.

The Patna secretariat also is hit by the disease as half a dozen staff in the Chief Secretary office and finance secretary are down with virus. District Magistrate of Patna K Ravi on Tuesday said 14 members in the collectorate staff are admitted in different hospitals as they are down with Corona.

Two doctors-NK Singh and Avinmash Kumar and a young lawyer from Ara, Sunil Kumar Singh 50 kms from Patna died on Tuesday at AIIMS, a Covid 19 dedicated hospital.

The District Magistrate has ordered closure of markets in Rajendra Nagar, Kankarbagh and Mithapur with immediate effect following these areas becoming hotspots.