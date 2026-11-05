Viral Video Shows Youth Firing Firecrackers From Moving Hyundai On Dwarka Expressway

A video showing a man bursting firecrackers from a moving car on the Dwarka Expressway has surfaced on social media, triggering concerns over road safety and reckless driving. Police have initiated an investigation to identify the vehicle and those involved in the incident.

The video, which began circulating on social media on Thursday morning, shows a white Hyundai car travelling along the expressway. A man sitting inside the vehicle rolls down the window, extends his hand outside and repeatedly fires firecrackers using a gun-shaped device.

The man is seen setting off skyshots from the moving vehicle, while another car with black-tinted windows accompanies it on the road. The dangerous stunt reportedly created panic among other motorists and put the lives of commuters at risk.

Occupants of another vehicle travelling alongside recorded the incident and subsequently uploaded the footage on social media, where it began circulating widely.

The stunt has raised questions over the blatant disregard for traffic regulations and public safety, as firing firecrackers from a moving vehicle could cause accidents and endanger other road users.

Police said they were examining the viral footage to establish the vehicle's registration number and identify the youths involved. They added that strict action would be taken against those found violating traffic and safety regulations following the investigation.

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