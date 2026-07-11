Viral Video Shows Panic Among Devotees After Leopard Sighting Near Tirumala Alipiri Footpath

Tirupati: A viral video linked to a reported leopard sighting on the Tirumala Alipiri footpath has surfaced on social media, triggering panic among devotees using the popular pilgrimage route to the Tirumala temple. The footage captures devotees panicking after the sighting of the leopard.

Leopard Sighting on Tirumala Alipiri footstep Triggers Panic



A leopard sighting on the Tirumala Alipiri footpath caused panic among devotees on Friday.



According to reports, the animal was spotted near the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, leaving devotees frightened. A group of… pic.twitter.com/fdGfVfvMGK — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) July 11, 2026

Leopard sighting report

According to a report by Sakshi TV, the leopard was spotted on Friday night near the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple on the Alipiri footpath. The report stated that devotees who noticed the wild animal panicked and ran away from the area.

As per the Sakshi TV report, Forest Department personnel rushed to the spot after receiving information about the sighting. Officials attempted to drive the leopard back into the forest by making loud noises and shouting, eventually forcing the animal to retreat into the nearby forest.

Safety advice for devotees

The report further stated that authorities have advised devotees to travel only in groups while using the Alipiri footpath and strictly avoid walking alone under any circumstances. Officials also urged pilgrims to remain especially vigilant during the night.

Forest officials also appealed to devotees to immediately inform the department if they spot any wild animal along the route instead of attempting to approach or chase it.

Monitoring along footpath

The report further stated that surveillance and monitoring along the Alipiri footpath have been intensified to ensure the safety of devotees and to keep a close watch on wildlife movement following the latest leopard sighting.

The incident has once again raised concerns over recurring leopard movement along the Tirumala Alipiri footpath, a route used daily by thousands of devotees trekking to the hill shrine.

What is the Tirumala Alipiri Footpath?

The Tirumala Alipiri Footpath is the traditional pedestrian route taken by devotees to reach the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala from Tirupati. The route is approximately 11 km long and comprises around 3,550 steps, making it one of the most popular pilgrimage paths in Andhra Pradesh.

Maintained by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the footpath passes through the lush, forested Seshachalam Hills, where occasional wildlife sightings are possible. Devotees who complete the trek are also provided with various amenities, including access to a free darshan facility offered by the TTD.