Viral Video Shows Kochi Bus Cleaner Confronting Family, Smoking After Car Honks At Stopped Bus; Accused Later Arrested

A video showing a private bus worker confronting the occupants of a car after they allegedly honked at a bus stopped on the road in Kochi has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism over the conduct of private bus staff and road safety in Kerala.

The incident reportedly took place near Deshabhimani Junction at Kaloor in Kochi, where a private bus had allegedly stopped in the middle of the road to pick up or drop passengers. The confrontation, captured on camera from inside the car, has since drawn strong reactions online.

Viral Video Shows Bus Worker Blocking Car

The video, shared by Manorama News and circulated widely on social media, shows a man identified in reports as Muhammed Ansar, a private bus cleaner, standing directly in front of a car under a flyover at Kaloor.

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In the footage, the man appears to be arguing with the occupants of the vehicle. He stands close to the car, gestures while speaking and at one point takes out his phone and makes a call, continuing to remain in front of the vehicle.

The confrontation reportedly began after the car's occupants honked at the private bus, which had allegedly stopped on the road while passengers were being picked up or dropped off.

The video does not by itself establish everything that happened before or after the recording, but it shows the tense confrontation between the bus worker and the people inside the car.

What Exactly Happened?

According to reports, the incident occurred around 3:30–3:45 pm on August 9 near Kaloor's Deshabhimani Junction.

The car was reportedly being driven by Shaji Joseph, an expatriate Malayali who has been working in England for around 21 years and was visiting Kochi with his family.

Reports said the private bus allegedly overtook or cut in front of the family's Innova before stopping abruptly on the road. When Shaji questioned the manner in which the bus was being driven and stopped, Ansar allegedly got down from the bus and confronted him.

He allegedly attempted to open the car door, banged on the bonnet and windshield, verbally abused the occupants and issued threats. The family reportedly became frightened and called the police control room.

The confrontation is said to have disrupted traffic in the area for around 15 minutes before nearby motorists intervened.

Shaji subsequently filed a complaint with the police by email as he had to return to England.

Social Media Users Demand Action

The viral clip has drawn largely critical reactions online, with many users condemning the bus worker for allegedly confronting passengers over a horn.

Some commenters described the behaviour as unacceptable and demanded strict action, with a few even calling for the bus's permit to be cancelled.

“Such behaviour is unacceptable,” was the sentiment echoed across several reactions, while others questioned why private buses are allowed to stop in the middle of busy roads and then confront motorists who honk at them.

Several users also welcomed the subsequent police action against the accused.

The discussion has also widened into criticism of what many described as aggressive behaviour by sections of private bus crews and frustration over traffic violations involving buses in Kochi.

Accused Arrested, Police Officer Injured

The controversy took another turn when police later went to arrest Ansar.

According to media reports, officers from the Ernakulam Town North Police Station reached the accused's residence to take him into custody. He allegedly resisted the arrest and assaulted the police personnel.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector identified as Sunil was reportedly injured in the face during the confrontation before officers overpowered Ansar and arrested him.

Police have also stated that Ansar has faced multiple previous cases, reportedly including cases involving thefts targeting trains, buses and passengers. The investigation has consequently been expanded, and additional charges have been included in the case.