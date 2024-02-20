Viral Video: Patient Prepares To Pop Gutka Amid Treatment Inside Operation Theatre in Hospital

Viral Video: Patient Prepares To Pop Gutka Amid Treatment Inside Operation Theatre in Kanpur Hospital | X

In a shocking video that has gone viral on social media, a male patient is seen preparing to pop his gutka using both his hands in the middle of a procedure inside what appears to be an operation theatre of a hospital. The person who has posted the video has has made a reference to Kanpur in his post however it is not confirmed whether the video was shot in Kanpur. Its not known yet whether when exactly the video was shot, who shot the video and the exact location of the video.

Watch Video here:

Kanpur is not for beginners pic.twitter.com/HMDkUMkX5O — Alpha🐯 (@AlphaTwt_) February 19, 2024

However the video is doing rounds on social media and series of reactions coming from netizens have raised serious obvious questions. While some have questioned what the hospital authorities are doing and how is the patient being allowed to do what he is seen doing in the video. Some others simply ridiculed the act that was captured in the video

जान जाए पर जर्दा न जाए। — हिमांशु पंत (@IchigoHimanshu) February 19, 2024

As far as video is concerned, it is not clear if the patient was actually preparing the gutka or was his hands were empty. However the action that was captured on camera was the typical action people do to prepare the gutka before consuming it. While the patient is doing the said action, two nurses are seen busy preparing for a procedure which makes it feel as if a surgery is about to take place. From the video it appears that the patient is under the influence of anesthesia, he is also seen wearing an oxygen mask. Pulse machine is also seen attached to his finger and he appears to be on an Intra-Venous treatment. One of the nurses is also seen preparing for an injection.