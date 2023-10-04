 Viral Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped In Lift For 20 Minutes In Lucknow Apartment, Screams & Pleads For Help
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaViral Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped In Lift For 20 Minutes In Lucknow Apartment, Screams & Pleads For Help

Viral Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped In Lift For 20 Minutes In Lucknow Apartment, Screams & Pleads For Help

CCTV footage from inside the lift is going viral on social media which shows the minor girl screaming and pleading for help while banging on the doors from inside the lift.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 04, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
article-image

A major mishap was averted in Lucknow on Wednesday when a little girl got stuck in an elevator inside an apartment complex in Gaurabagh area of Lucknow for quite some time and kept screaming for help, but in vain.

CCTV footage from inside the lift is going viral on social media which shows the minor girl dressed in a neon green uniform, screaming and pleading for help while banging on the doors.

She even turns to the camera inside the lift and folds her hands for someone to open the door at one point before going back to trying herself.

The child even tried to open the lift doors herself by pulling from opposite ends but didn't have enough strength get through.

The incident took place at an apartment complex in Janeshwar Enclave on Kursi Road. The girl was eventually rescued.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Viral Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped In Lift For 20 Minutes In Lucknow Apartment, Screams & Pleads...

Viral Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped In Lift For 20 Minutes In Lucknow Apartment, Screams & Pleads...

'Chinta Na Karo, Himmat Se Raho': AAP MP Sanjay Singh Tells Mother, Touches Her Feet Before Being...

'Chinta Na Karo, Himmat Se Raho': AAP MP Sanjay Singh Tells Mother, Touches Her Feet Before Being...

'Fake Case': AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Wife, Father React On His Arrest By ED (WATCH)

'Fake Case': AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Wife, Father React On His Arrest By ED (WATCH)

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED Hours After Raid On Residence; Visuals...

Delhi Excise Policy Scam: AAP MP Sanjay Singh Arrested By ED Hours After Raid On Residence; Visuals...

Uttar Pradesh: Communal Tension In Border Town Of Nepal, 13 Injured; Indo-Nepal Border Sealed

Uttar Pradesh: Communal Tension In Border Town Of Nepal, 13 Injured; Indo-Nepal Border Sealed