Viral Video: Minor Girl Gets Trapped In Lift For 20 Minutes In Lucknow Apartment, Screams & Pleads For Help

A major mishap was averted in Lucknow on Wednesday when a little girl got stuck in an elevator inside an apartment complex in Gaurabagh area of Lucknow for quite some time and kept screaming for help, but in vain.

CCTV footage from inside the lift is going viral on social media which shows the minor girl dressed in a neon green uniform, screaming and pleading for help while banging on the doors.

She even turns to the camera inside the lift and folds her hands for someone to open the door at one point before going back to trying herself.

The child even tried to open the lift doors herself by pulling from opposite ends but didn't have enough strength get through.

The incident took place at an apartment complex in Janeshwar Enclave on Kursi Road. The girl was eventually rescued.

That kid is not going to use lift for the rest of her life.



She was apparently stuck in Janeshwar enclave apartment lift for 20 mins in #Lucknow pic.twitter.com/qGD7bj2E6e — Arvind Chauhan 💮🛡️ (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) October 4, 2023

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)