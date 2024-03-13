VIRAL VIDEO: Chaos Erupts In Hyderabad After Hotel Offers Free Haleem For 1 Hour; Police Use Lathicharge To Disperse Crowd

Screengrab

Chaotic scenes were witnessed on the streets of Hyderabad on Tuesday night, where a promotional offer for free Haleem at a local hotel on the first roza of Ramzan caused hundreds of people to throng the eatery. This resulted in police intervention and subsequent use lathicharge to disperse the crowd.

According to reports, the hotel roped in local food bloggers to promote the free haleem offer on their social media channels. The hotel offered free haleem for an hour between 7 pm and 8 pm on Tuesday. The offer lured hundreds of people, causing the situation to escalate beyond the hotel's control. The crowd even disrupted the traffic.

Watch the video below

Hyderabad eatery's free Haleem offer for the first Roza causes chaos as hundreds gather, prompting mild police intervention due to a traffic jam. pic.twitter.com/Uzm1KlUv2o — IANS (@ians_india) March 12, 2024

Police called in to control situation

In response to the escalating situation, the police were called to the scene. The sheer magnitude of the crowd prompted the use of lathicharge to disperse the crowd and to control the situation. The Malakpet police registered a case against the owner the hotel for creating nuisance because of the promotional offer.