Viral Post Claims BJP's K Annamalai Received 1 Vote At Polling Booth In Coimbatore Constituency

Amid the Lok Sabha elections results frenzy, social media users have found a way to amuse themselves. Users have been circulating a post that claimed that K Annamalai, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) star candidate in Tamil Nadu, received only one vote a polling booth in Coimbatore.

Annamalai, on whom the BJP had been betting on to break into the traditional Dravidian bastion of Tamil Nadu, has been trailing from the Coimbatore constituency. After leading for a brief period in the morning, Annamalai continued to trail behind the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (DMK) Ganapathi P Rajkumar.

BJP future PM candidate Annamalai got 1 vote in a booth 😂 pic.twitter.com/ziQBx3Vsc1 — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) June 4, 2024

Social media users have begun reacting to the trends, with posts claiming that Annamalai received only vote at a polling booth in his constituency going viral.

Annamalai had maintained a steady lead during the early trends of the vote counting. However, he soon began trailing and DMK's Ganapathi P Rajkumar took over the lead. At the time of publishing Annamalai was trailing by 23,896. He managed to bag 84,185 votes so far against Ganapathi P Rajkumar's 1,08,081 votes.