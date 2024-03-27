Viral Holi Video From Noida Sparks Outrage After 4 People Were Caught On Camera Engaging In Obscene Acts While Riding On Bike

A video of two young men and two young women riding a bike and engaging in obscene act on the occasion of Holi in Noida has gone viral on social media on Wednesday. The incident, which took place near C Block Sector 60, drew widespread condemnation after the video was circulated online.

According to the video, the two men on the bike were shirtless and the women were seen seated between them. According to reports, the group was under the influence of alcohol and was flouting traffic rules.

Watch the video below

लड़की को बाइक पर बीच में बैठाकर ऑन रोड अश्लील हरकतें कर रहे इन लफंगों का नोएडा पुलिस ने 24500 रुपए का चालान काटा है। पर, सिर्फ चालान इसका हल नहीं है। इन पर लट्ठ बजने चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/QH4dj1XoGn — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 27, 2024

The scene captured the attention of onlookers and residents, prompting one car rider to record the incident.

Several social media users demanded strict action against the four people.

In response, the Noida Traffic Police issued hefty fines totalling Rs 24,500 for multiple traffic violations, including riding with more than two people on a bike, absence of helmets, and other infractions.

उक्त शिकायत का संज्ञान लेते हुए संबंधित वाहन के विरुद्ध यातायात नियमों का उल्लंघन करने पर नियमानुसार ई-चालान (जुर्माना 24500/- रुपए) की कार्यवाही की गई है।

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं0- 9971009001 pic.twitter.com/vku86kOAlG — Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) March 26, 2024

The development follows a similar incident recently, where two girls are seen engaging in obscene acts on a bike as one boy rides the vehicle in Greater Noida.

In a bid to make social media reels, the two girls were seen dancing on the Bollywood song 'Mohe Rang Lagade' while sitting on the scooter as they continued to engage in sexually suggestive moves. After the video went viral, the Noida police issued a fine of Rs 33,000.