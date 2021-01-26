'Violence is unacceptable': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh urges 'genuine farmers' to vacate Delhi and return to borders

Wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, tens of thousands of farmers atop tractors broke barriers, clashed with police and entered Delhi from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole on Republic Day.

The protesting farmers deviated from their pre-decided routes, prompting security personnel to resort to lathicharge, tear gas and water cannons. Some protesters also installed flags in the lower ramparts of the Red Fort. This included the Nishan Sahib as well as union flags.

Earlier, Amarinder Singh appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accept the farmers' demands, saying the new farm laws were "completely wrong".

Singh said the elderly farmers were sitting at the borders of Delhi not for themselves, but for their children and the future generations.

"The farm laws are completely wrong as they are against federalism since agriculture is a state subject under Schedule 7 of the Constitution," said Singh, who unfurled the national flag in Patiala at Raja Bhalindra Singh Sports Complex.

Farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several Delhi border points, including Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur, since November 28, demanding a complete repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops.