Vinay Kwatra takes over as India's new foreign secretary

Career diplomat Vinay Kwatra, who has considerable expertise in dealing with the US and China, has been named India’s next foreign secretary, and will take over at a time when the external affairs ministry is grappling with a host of challenges.

Kwatra will be succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who retires today. The Union government approved the appointment of Vinay Mohan Kwatra as India's next foreign secretary on April 4, 2022.

He has previously served at Ministry of External Affairs, India and Prime Minister's Office as Joint Secretary. He has also served as Minister (Commerce) at the Embassy of India in Washington D.C. from May 2010 to July 2013.

Between July 2013 and October 2015, Kwatra headed the Policy Planning & Research Division of the Ministry of External Affairs and later served as the head of the Americas Division in the Foreign Ministry where he dealt with India's relations with the United States and Canada.

He has served at different positions in many of India's missions abroad and in India. Kwatra holds an experience of nearly 32 years in a range of assignments.

Kwatra joined the IFS in 1988 and served as Third Secretary and then Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva until 1993, where apart from learning the French language, he handled work relating to the UN specialised agencies, as also the Human Rights Commission.

Kwarta worked as Desk Officer at Headquarters dealing with United Nations, and subsequently in the Diplomatic Missions in South Africa and Uzbekistan netween 1993 and 2003.

In the next three years, between 2003 and 2006, he served as Counsellor and later as the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Beijing, China.

Kwatra, who has a diploma in international relations from the Graduate School of International Studies in Geneva, will be taking over when the external affairs ministry is grappling with challenges ranging from the nearly two-year-long military standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He will also have a key role in multilateral engagements, with India currently a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, and engaged in preparations to host the G20 in 2023.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 09:38 AM IST