Vikramaditya Singh, son of senior Congress leader Karan Singh, quits party: 'Position does not align'

Senior Congress leader Karan Singh's son Vikramaditya Singh on Tuesday tendered his resignation from Congress stating that the party is "unable to realise and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu & Kashmir".

Singh said that his position on critical issues does not align with that of the grand old party. He added that the party is remains disconnected from ground realities..

"I hereby tender my resignation from the Indian National Congress. My position on critical issues vis-à-vis Jammu & Kashmir which reflect national interests do not align with that of the Congress Party. @INCIndia remains disconnected with ground realities."

In his resignation letter addressed to the Congress High Command, he wrote, "I hereby tender my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress [INC] with immediate effect."

"It is his belief that the INC is unable to realize and reflect the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Singh had joined the Congress in 2018 and contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Uddhampur in Jammu and Kashmir. Before the Congress, he was in Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP).

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 08:38 PM IST