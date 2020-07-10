Vikas Dubey – The Don And His Profile

Chaubeypur police station of Kanpur is the key to unlock crime file of Vikas Dubey -- though his own village Bikru is under Shivli police station of the district. Around 60 criminal cases -- murder and attempt to murder -- are registered against Vikas Dubey at Chaubeypur police station. He had been a dreaded criminal in Kanpur for three decades.

In 2000-01, Vikas Dubey posed serious law and order challenges, but his political connections protected him.

In 2000, he successfully plotted a murder of Rambabu Yadav and executed it from behind bars. Also, he was wanted for the murder of a college staff.

Other high-profile murder of BJP leader Santosh Shukla, the MoS in UP government, tops his crime list. Shukla was assassinated in a police station and 25 witnessed the murder.

Most of the witnesses (read policemen) in the above-mentioned case turned hostile. Vikas Dubey, the accused in the case, was cleared of murder charges in 2005 due to lack of evidence and corroboration.

During the 4-year period, the gangster had also found prominent mention in the murder of a renowned local businessman Dinesh Dubey, who dealt in cables.

According to Kanpur residents, Vikas Dubey’s career began with small street crimes including snatchings and robberies in the 1990s. As he aspire to become a don, Dubey formed a gang of his own in Kanpur. When he shot to fame in the world of crime, fears of government action started to stop him from coming to the forefront of the crime. So, he joined the BSP in 1995-96 and used it for his protection.

Several years ago, Vikas Dubey nursed political ambitions of becoming an MLA. He even held positions at the zila panchayat level. His brought wife in the zila panchayat body. As per locals, Bikru, the village he belonged to, has not seen a panchayat election in the last 15 years. The ‘don’ decided the name, and the candidate declared winner unopposed.

The gangster’s political connections evaded police action, as he made “friends” with the cops, which worked as his security. They gave him a reverse tip-off about the cops on their way to arrest him in a murder case.