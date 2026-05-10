Vijay Signs First Government Orders As Tamil Nadu CM; Free Electricity, Plastic Ban Crackdown And Anti-Drug Task Force Announced

Hours after taking oath as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay signed his first set of government orders, unveiling three key measures focused on household relief, environmental enforcement and anti-drug operations across the state.

The announcements were shared by the official Tamil Nadu CMO account on Sunday and marked Vijay’s first administrative decisions after assuming office.

Photographs released by the Chief Minister’s Office showed Vijay signing official government files in the presence of ministers, senior officials and party leaders at the Secretariat in Chennai.

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Free Electricity Relief For Households

One of the biggest announcements made by the new TVK government was the rollout of free electricity up to 200 units for households consuming less than 500 units.

The measure is expected to benefit a large number of domestic consumers across Tamil Nadu and is being seen as one of the first welfare-oriented initiatives under Vijay’s administration.

The government is expected to release further operational details regarding eligibility and implementation in the coming days.

Special Task Force To Enforce Plastic Ban

The Vijay government also announced the formation of a dedicated special task force to strengthen enforcement of the ban on single-use plastics in Tamil Nadu.

The task force will monitor violations, conduct inspections and crack down on the use and distribution of banned plastic products across the state.

Officials said the initiative would also include awareness drives and environmental cleanup campaigns aimed at improving compliance with plastic ban regulations.

65-Unit Anti-Narcotics Task Force Across Tamil Nadu

In a major law-and-order initiative, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister approved the establishment of a statewide Anti-Narcotics Task Force comprising 65 units.

According to the government announcement, 37 units will function in police stations and districts, while additional units will operate in major cities and other strategic locations.

The move aligns with Vijay’s repeated campaign focus on tackling drug abuse and narcotics networks in Tamil Nadu, particularly among youth.

Symbolic Start To TVK Government

The government orders, dated May 10, 2026, were signed immediately after Vijay formally assumed office, underlining the TVK government’s attempt to signal quick action from day one.

Political observers view the decisions as a mix of welfare, governance and enforcement-driven policies aimed at projecting Vijay’s administration as people-centric and action-oriented from the outset.