Vijay Mallya Targets ED Action, Claims Agencies Are Engaged In ‘Character Assassination’ Over Money Laundering Cases |

Mumbai: Facing heat from Indian prosecuting agencies for allegedly defrauding banks and also for money laundering, former liquor baron Vijay Mallya on Saturday took it up to social media, posting against Ed’s action in money laundering cases including that against Karnataka Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

Mallya has been vocal on social media since ED submitted its affidavit before the Bombay high court stating that his assets worth more than Rs 14,131 crores has been released to SBI as against his liability of Rs 6203 crores.

Mallya Claims ‘False Charges’ Against Him

On Friday night, Mallya posted that “for those who want to know the truth, I will slowly reveal all the lies and false charges concocted by the CBI and ED who are masters of deception.”

Shameful. In which Country in the World do any enforcement agency boast like this without a fair trial ? pic.twitter.com/GsmURS3oab — Vijay Mallya (@TheVijayMallya) September 11, 2026

“I have stood strong and patient and will continue as I do not believe in giving up to the falsehood. But I pity all those other victims who have been wrongly targeted by those agencies, Mallya said in his post.

Raises Fair Trial Issue In Another ED Case

In the next post, he tagged a press release shared by ED, after the raids at the premises allegedly linked to Jarkiholi at various places between September 9 and September 10. “Enforcement Directorate boosting this. No chargesheet. No trial. Just character assassination in public,” Mallya said in his post on the said press release.

After that in the very next post, Mallya tagged another press release shared by ED after attaching three commercial land parcels at village Hukmakhedi in Indore in a money laundering probe linked to an alleged Rs 307.44-crore loss to public sector banks. He again raised the issue of fair trial.

Mallya is facing prosecution for alleged bank fraud and money laundering. CBI had first registered a case against Mallya on July 29, 2015 on the complaint of IDBI for loan default. Subsequently another case was registered on August 12, 2016 on the complaint of consortium of banks led by State bank of India. Based on this, the Enforcement Directorate initiated a money laundering probe against Mallya. Mallya was declared a fugitive economic offender in January 2019 by the special court. The order was challenged by his legal team before the Bombay high court, which is still pending.

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